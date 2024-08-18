Donald Trump says he is ‘much better looking’ than Kamala Harris, but acknowledges that ‘she’s a very…'

Donald Trump said at a campaign rally event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, that he is “better looking” than Kamala Harris, based on a drawing in Time Magazine. The former president, during the rally on Saturday, August 17, also challenged the notion that Harris' greatest asset is her status as a "beautiful woman." Donald Trump says he is ‘much better looking’ than Kamala Harris (Photo by BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

"I'm much better looking than her," Trump said, saying Time Magazine's illustrator was "too generous" with Harris’ portrait.

Discussing Time Magazine cover featuring the vice president, Trump said, "Time Magazine doesn't have a picture of her. They have this unbelievable artist drawing her.”

"They took a lot of pictures that didn't work out so they hired a sketch artist,” Trump added. He went on to acknowledge that Harris is a "beautiful" woman, something he did during his interview with Elon Musk too. However, then the Republican presidential candidate asserted that he looks better.

Donald Trump attacked Joe Biden and Tim Walz too

Trump also attacked Joe Biden while addressing the crowd. "What happened to Biden? I was running against Biden and now I’m running against someone else," Trump said.

Taking a dig at Harris being "unknown,” the former president said, "I said, who am I running against, Harris? I said, 'Who the hell is Harris?'"

Trump also called Biden and Harris “stupid,” and referred to Harris’ running mate Tim Walz as "a clown." He claimed that Harris did not choose Penn. Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate because he is Jewish.

“They turned him down because he’s Jewish,” Trump told the crowd at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

“They turned him down for other reasons, but the primary reason is because he’s Jewish,” he continued, adding that “any Jewish person that votes for [Harris] or a Democrat has to go out and have their head examined.” Trump even said that there has “never been a more dangerous time since the Holocaust” to be Jewish in the United States.