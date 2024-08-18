Trump reveals why he thinks Harris didn't choose Josh Shapiro as her running mate: ‘They turned him down because…’

Donald Trump said at a campaign rally event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, that there has “never been a more dangerous time since the Holocaust” to be Jewish in the United States. During his remarks on Saturday, August 17, the former president also claimed Kamala Harris refused to choose Penn. Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate because he is Jewish. Donald Trump reveals why he thinks Kamala Harris didn't choose Josh Shapiro as her running mate (AP/PTI) (AP08_18_2024_000002B)(AP)

“They turned him down because he’s Jewish,” Trump told the crowd at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

“They turned him down for other reasons, but the primary reason is because he’s Jewish,” the Republican presidential candidate said, adding that “any Jewish person that votes for [Harris] or a Democrat has to go out and have their head examined.”

“What’s happening with Israel and Jewish people, there has never been a more dangerous time since the Holocaust if you happen to be Jewish in America,” he added.

Shapiro, however, has dismissed rumours that he was not chosen because of his faith.

‘Gov. Shapiro is a tireless and extremely effective champion for the people of Pennsylvania’

Charles Lutvak, a spokesperson for the Harris-Walz campaign, dismissed Trump’s comments in an email to the Capital-Star. “Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz have decisively called out antisemitism in any form their entire careers, and our campaign will always be clear: Antisemitism and hate have no place in the Democratic Party or in our country,” Lutvak said. “Gov. Shapiro is a tireless and extremely effective champion for the people of Pennsylvania, and our campaign strongly rejects the attacks, rooted in his faith, that he has endured.”

“But let’s be clear: There is one candidate in this race who consistently denigrates American Jews, elevates Neo-Nazis, and trafficks in antisemitic tropes, and it is Donald Trump. And our campaign is uniting voters who reject his rhetoric of hate and will defeat him at the ballot box in November,” he added.