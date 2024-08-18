Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban hails Kamala Harris's economic plan in a series of tweets

Mark Cuban extended his support for Kamala Harris, praising her economic plan in a series of tweets on X Friday. The 66-year-old billionaire approved of the Democratic presidential nominee's real estate policies aimed at solving housing crisis in the US. Cuban, who is known for being vocal about his opinions on politics, backed the vice president's proposal to ban price gouging. Mark Cuban hails Kamala Harris' economic plan in a series of tweets

In response to Bloomberg columnist Matthew Yglesias' tweet, “I'm pretty sure Harris did not in fact propose price controls on groceries—just kind of vaguely said that antitrust enforcement is good (it is good),” Cuban affirmed, “This is a fact.” The Shark Tank star's comments come after Harris announced her plans for tax cuts and down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers.

“As president, I will take on the high costs that matter most to most Americans, like the cost of food,” she said on Friday. “We all know that prices went up during the pandemic when the supply chains shut down and failed. But our supply chains have improved and prices are still too high.”

In a separate tweet, Cuban doubled down on his sentiments over Harris' proposals, saying, “And my favorite of course, did anyone else hear @VP say she was going to bring TRANSPARENCY to pharmacy and healthcare middlemen ? The root cause of almost all that is wrong with healthcare pricing ?”

Following backlash from Trump supporters over his series of tweets in favour of Harris, Mark highlighted the Democratic nominee's proposals in a lengthy statement on X. “Which Pro Business candidate said this in a Speech this week ? ‘I will focus on cutting needless bureaucracy and unnecessary regulatory red tape,” he queried.

The American businessman continued, “Encouraging innovative technologies, while protecting consumers. And creating a stable business environment with consistent and transparent rules of the road. As President, I will bring together labor, small businesses, and major companies, to invest in America,” adding, “Create good jobs. Achieve broad-based growth. And ensure that America continues to define the future and lead the world.'”