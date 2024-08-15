Mark Cuban gets under Elon Musk's skin after he used ‘poop emoji’ to describe Shark Tank star: 'He's trying to be…'

Mark Cuban and Elon Musk exchanged jabs after the “Shark Tank” star accused the Tesla CEO of manipulating X's algorithm to display information as per his personal preferences to influence the election. Musk hit back at Cuban and responded with the “poop” emoji. Mark Cuban, an enthusiastic user of X, responded a few minutes after Tesla CEO's diss. Instead of saying anything, the business owner replied with three heart-hand emojis.(X/AP)

Appearing for an interview with Jon Stewart on Comedy Central's The Daily Show, which aired on Monday, Cuban talked about Musk. He told Stewart that Musk has modified the algorithms to fit his personal taste after acquiring X, the former Twitter platform, in 2022.

Commenting on Musk's influence, Cuban remarked, “When you go on X, you see a preponderance of right-leaning people.” Stewart retorted that he frequently encounters these types of profiles on the platform, despite the fact that he has “never clicked on any of these f****** things.”

That's how algorithms operate, remarked Cuban, adding that writing an algorithm gives a person the ability to specify the parameters of “what you want to see happen.”

Continuing his tirade against Musk, he went to claim that the X owner has done such thing. He, however, mentioned that things are different on other platforms. According to him, only 20% of American adults use X, meaning that the remaining 80% do not.

After seeing a video clip of the remarks posted on X on Wednesday by the user @WesternLensman, Musk said, “That was hilarious laughing emoji. Unlike the other platforms, our algorithm is open source!”

“And if you interact and argue with 'right wing' accounts, which Cuban does a lot, the algorithm will assume that's what you *want* to do and give you more of it lmao,” he added.

Also Read: Trump reveals why he sounded 'different and strange' during Elon Musk interview

Elon Musk blasts Mark Cuban

Musk went one step farther when he reacted to the video's poster, who wrote, “So X must be attacked and destroyed.”

Musk surprisingly said, “exactly”, but added “Mark Cuban is a giant [poop emoji] in human form.”

Cuban, an enthusiastic user of X, responded a few minutes after Musk's remarks. Instead of saying anything, the business owner replied with three heart-hand emojis.

This comes days after Cuban confronted Musk on X about matters pertaining to freedom of speech and the repression of “truths.”

On The Daily Show, Cuban talked about the political influence of Musk, who endorsed Donald Trump. On the other hand, the Shark Tank star has openly declared his support for the Democrat candidate.