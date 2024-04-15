Did Mark Cuban throw shade at Trump with $288m tax remark? Billionaire announces hefty ‘wire transfer’ on social media

Mark Cuban is “proud” to pay his taxes. The 65-year-old billionaire revealed his hefty payment of $288 million to the IRS in a social media post on Sunday. While Cuban revealed his satisfaction with fulfilling his duty as a citizen, he seemingly took a swipe at Donald Trump, whose finances have long been under scrutiny amid his legal woes. Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban seemingly takes a swipe at Donald Trump as Shark Tank star reveals how much he pays in taxes to the IRS(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Billionaire Mark Cuban seemingly takes a jab at Donald Trump

“I pay what I owe. Tomorrow I will wire transfer to the IRS $288,000,000.00 This country has done so much for me, I’m proud to pay my taxes every single year,” the Shark Tank star wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He further wrote, “Tag a former president that you know doesn’t,” in what appeared to be a jab at the presumptive GOP nominee.

Cuban's tweet, which has garnered 15.4 million views on the platform so far, was in response to Ian Miller's question directed at him that read, “Hey Mark just wondering if you or your corporations pay more than the required taxes in order to pay your fair share, thanks so much.”

This is not the first time that the co-owner of 2929 Entertainment has taken a swipe at Trump. Last month, Cuban told Axios, “I don't want a snake oil salesperson as president. I'm voting for Biden/Harris over Trump all day every day.”

Trump's tax payments came under scrutiny after he became the first president in years to not release his tax returns during the period he launched his run for the White House. Although he had no legal obligation to do so, his decision to keep them private raised many questions.

Netizens fume over Mark Cuban's apparent shade at Trump

Despite his transparency about his payment to the IRS, Cuban's declaration as a “proud” tax-paying citizen was not received well by many. One user replied to his tweet with, “Trump donated his entire presidential salary to good causes. Just one of the many good things Trump has done for the country in his lifetime.”

Another called Cuban out for paying less taxes than he should, saying, “You're basically paying 8% of the 3.5 billion you made from selling the mavericks. Nice try though.” Brigitte Gabriel wrote, “This is a disingenuous post. Did you not take any tax breaks or write-offs? President Trump pays exactly what he is required to pay according to the tax code just like you. You're both in completely different businesses with completely different regulations. Do better.”