 Beyoncé fights IRS over $3M tax bill, disputes deductions & challenges penalties | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Beyoncé fights IRS over $3M tax bill, disputes deductions & challenges penalties

ByNikhita Mehta
Apr 07, 2024 10:08 AM IST

The petition filed by Beyoncé to contest the IRS claims puts forward the argument that the agency made errors in disallowing substantial deductions.

Beyoncé has filed a petition challenging a $3 million tax deficiency imposed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for alleged underpayment on her 2018 and 2019 tax returns. The dispute includes additional taxes and penalties claimed by the IRS, totaling significant sums.

Beyoncé challenges IRS over $3 million tax dispute. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(AP)
Beyoncé challenges IRS over $3 million tax dispute. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(AP)

The petition filed by Beyoncé to contest the IRS claims puts forward the argument that the agency made errors in disallowing substantial deductions, notably disputing the disqualification of a charitable contribution carryover from 2018.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Tax court trial postponed

The trial, originally scheduled for May in Tax Court to address the matter, has now been postponed. "This case is stricken from the trial session. Jurisdiction is retained by the undersigned. The parties shall file a status report or proposed stipulated decision by 07/05/24," noted the documents signed by Judge Maurice B. Foley.

The IRS said that Beyoncé owed an additional $805,000 in taxes and $161,000 in penalties for the tax year 2018. For the subsequent year, 2019, the IRS claimed additional taxes of $1.4 million along with $288,000 in penalties. Interest will continue to accrue on these amounts until the debt is fully settled, as outlined in the petition filed by Beyoncé last April.

New tax reporting requirements for third-party payments

Moreover, a new tax reporting requirement has come into effect, impacting individuals receiving income exceeding $600 from settlement organisations like Venmo or Ticketmaster. This change, implemented under the American Rescue Plan Act, removes the previous threshold of over $20,000 in earnings and 200 transactions annually, now obliging anyone with income above $600 to report it to the IRS.

The IRS anticipates a substantial increase in the issuance of 1099-K forms due to this regulatory alteration, with an estimated 44 million forms expected for the 2023 tax year. Efforts to raise the reporting threshold back to $20,000 through legislative measures are underway in Congress, although progress on this front remains pending.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Beyoncé fights IRS over $3M tax bill, disputes deductions & challenges penalties
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On