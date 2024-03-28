Who is Sunita Kejriwal? 6 things about former IRS officer and wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, has taken on a more public persona since her husband’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.(ANI)

Since his arrest on March 21, Sunita Kejriwal has twice relayed Arvind Kejriwal's message publicly in video messages. Sitting in the chair from which her husband delivered numerous addresses, Sunita mounted a defence of her husband and read out messages from him.

“I went to meet Arvind Kejriwal yesterday evening. He has diabetes, and his sugar levels are irregular, but his determination is strong," she said in a video message on Wednesday.

Sunita Kejriwal also said Arvind Kejriwal will make a “big expose” related to the “so-called excise policy scam” before the court on Thursday. She also said that he would also present to the court “evidence to show where the proceeds of crime went”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised Sunita Kejriwal for addressing the media twice since the CM’s arrest. Union minister Anurag Thakur compared the move to that of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi saying that when former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav was arrested in the fodder scam, his wife Rabri Devi began to make announcements and gradually became the chief minister of Bihar.

Who is Sunita Kejriwal?