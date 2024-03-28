Who is Sunita Kejriwal? 6 things about former IRS officer and wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Since Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the ED on March 21, Sunita Kejriwal has twice relayed his message publicly in video messages.
Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, has taken on a more public persona since her husband’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.
Since his arrest on March 21, Sunita Kejriwal has twice relayed Arvind Kejriwal's message publicly in video messages. Sitting in the chair from which her husband delivered numerous addresses, Sunita mounted a defence of her husband and read out messages from him.
“I went to meet Arvind Kejriwal yesterday evening. He has diabetes, and his sugar levels are irregular, but his determination is strong," she said in a video message on Wednesday.
Sunita Kejriwal also said Arvind Kejriwal will make a “big expose” related to the “so-called excise policy scam” before the court on Thursday. She also said that he would also present to the court “evidence to show where the proceeds of crime went”.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised Sunita Kejriwal for addressing the media twice since the CM’s arrest. Union minister Anurag Thakur compared the move to that of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi saying that when former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav was arrested in the fodder scam, his wife Rabri Devi began to make announcements and gradually became the chief minister of Bihar.
Who is Sunita Kejriwal?
- Sunita Kejriwal, a 1994-batch Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, served in the Income Tax (I-T) department for 22 years.
- Sunita met Arvind Kejriwal, a 1995-batch IRS officer, during a training programme at Bhopal.
- Sunita Kejriwal took voluntary retirement from the I-T department in 2016. She last served as commissioner of I-T in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in Delhi.
- As per records, she holds a master's degree in Zoology.
- Sunita Kejriwal has been seen accompanying Arvind Kejriwal during the India Against Corruption movement, the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party and subsequent election campaigns.
- When Kejriwal contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Sunita had taken a long leave from office.
