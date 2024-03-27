Sunita Kejriwal taking same route as Rabri Devi to become CM: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday criticised Sunita Agarwal, wife of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, for addressing the media twice since the CM’s arrest. Union minister Anurag Thakur (File Photo)

Speaking in Jammu, Thakur compared the move to that of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi saying that when former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav was arrested in the fodder scam, his wife Rabri Devi began to make announcements and gradually became the chief minister of Bihar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He said that Arvind’s wife Sunita, who has taken on a more public persona since her husband’s arrest, is taking the same route to become the chief minister of Delhi.

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday (March 21) in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Sunita has put out two video messages since the Delhi CM was arrested by the ED. Sitting in the chair from which her husband delivered numerous addresses, Sunita mounted a defence of her husband and read out messages from him.

This has prompted speculation that the former IRS officer, who has largely maintained a low political profile, will take Arvind’s place at the head of the Delhi government, as pressure mounts on him to resign.

Arvind Kejriwal is the only incumbent chief minister in Indian history to have been arrested and has refused to resign from his position and continued to run the Delhi government from jail.

BJP leaders have sharply criticised this decision, with Thakur saying, “He is so fond of his position as a CM, that the person who used to say that he would never enter politics cannot leave it even while being jailed.”

Further accusing the Delhi chief minister of amassing assets worth crores, Thakur said, “The person who used to say that he would not take a big car, big bungalow and security made the biggest bungalow and got crores of commission in it, got security from two states and took not one but several luxurious cars.”

The Union minister also took a jibe at the Congress and its alliance in Delhi with its former rival.

“They (AAP) used to demand that Sonia Gandhi (former Congress chief) should be taken into remand and interrogated to bring the truth forward. [..] Has the Congress sold its conscience and joined hands with another corrupt party, the Aam Aadmi Party? What compelled the Congress to stand with the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party? I asked the Congress leaders, who used to give statistics on the liquor scam until yesterday, to talk about filing a case. But today, they speak of holding a rally for those who have broken all of the records of corruption in the country.”, he said.

Thakur said that the AAP’s true face had been revealed before the people as “corrupt, unethical and anarchic”.

Further hitting out at the Delhi CM, Thakur said, “Arvind Kejriwal used to talk about ethics. He used to sit on hunger strikes against Congress’ corruption. He used to say that he wouldn’t go into politics and that his fight was against corruption. Today, the Aam Aadmi Party is seen immersed in the swamp of corruption. AAP’s MP, health minister, deputy CM, education minister and their MLC, everyone is in jail. Their CM and the kingpin of the liquor scam, ‘Kattar Be-Imaan’ Arvind Kejriwal is also in jail.”