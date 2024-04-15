Iran says it informed White House about ‘punishing the Israeli regime’ before launching attack

The foreign minister of Iran has said in a press conference that Iran had informed the US before the attack was launched on Israel. “Early Sunday in a message to the White House we announced that our operation would be limited and minimalistic and aimed at legitimate defense and punishing the Israeli regime,” Hoeein Amirabdollahian said, according to The Mirror. Iran says it had informed the White House about ‘punishing the Israeli regime’ before the attack (Photo by AFPTV / AFP)(AFP)

“In our response, we defined no response against civilian targets. Our armed forces targeted no economic or populated areas," he said, adding that the attack was meant to punish Israel, an act of defense by Iranian forces.

“Our goal in this legitimate act of defense is simply punishing the Israeli regime," he said. “We are not after American individuals or bases in the region.”

Israel warns Iran

Meanwhile, Israel has warned that the conflict with Iran “not over yet” and has vowed to “exact a price” after 330 drones and missiles were fired by Tehran overnight. The Israeli military has said that more than 99 per cent of the drones and missiles had been intercepted with help of the US, UK and France.

“We will build a regional coalition against the threat of Iran, and we will exact a price from it in the way and at the time that suits us,” Israel minister Benny Gantz said, according to The Independent, even after Tehran had earlier said the matter can be considered “concluded.”

Iran has also threatened to carry out a deadlier attack on Israel if it retaliates against the drones and missiles. Further, Tehran has warned the US against backing a counteroffensive. It has threatened that it would target US garrisons in Syria, Jordan and Iraq. “If the Zionist regime [Israel] or its supporters demonstrate reckless behavior, they will receive a decisive and much stronger response,” Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said in a statement.