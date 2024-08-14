Trump reveals why he sounded 'different and strange' during Elon Musk interview as netizens question his 'slurred' voice

Donald Trump has acknowledged that he sounded “strange and different” and defended the tone of his voice during a two-hour rambling interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Donald Trump intended to connect with millions of prospective voters via his interview with Elon Musk, but many were surprised with the 78-year-old's ‘slurred’ voice(AFP)

The former President and Musk spoke with each other over the phone on Monday night. While the interview marked his comeback to X, formerly Twitter, after a long hiatus following his 2021 ban, Trump seemed to “slur his words” and have a “lisp”.

With this interview, Trump intended to connect with millions of prospective voters, but many were surprised with the 78-year-old's ‘slurred’ voice. “Donald Trump has a pretty bad NEW lisp either that OR he’s slurring his words. HE’S REALLY SLURRING HIS S’s! Like he has cotton stuffed in his mouth,” one X user wrote.

“Does Donald Trump have a lisp?” inquired another, stressing that “I’ve never noticed it before.”

“That particular lisp is from someone without their dentures in. Does Donald Trump have dentures?” a third user asked.

Meanwhile, American journalist Jonathan Lemire bashed the GOP presidential candidate, stating that he “slurred his words” during the interview and displayed “a dark, dystopic picture of America”.

Here's what Donald Trump has to say

Addressing the concerns on Truth Social, Trump cited technical issues as the cause. Calling his conversation with Musk “really something special”, the former President hailed the billionaire and thanked him for such a “strong endorsement”.

“Unfortunately, because of the complexity of modern day equipment, and cellphone technology, my voice was, in certain areas, somewhat different and strange. Therefore, we have put out an actual, and perfect, recording of the conversation. ENJOY!!”

Also Read: Donald Trump ‘feels this election slipping away from him,’ ex-aide says

Reacting to his post, one of his supporters hit out at his Democrat rival, writing, “Kamala Harris couldn't sniff even a fraction of the viewership”.

“It was a fantastic conversation and millions loved hearing about the many great concepts to bring about a brighter future for the country under your leadership,” another chimed in.

“The left is unhinged about his voice,” a third user wrote, adding, “but they’re perfectly fine with Kamala hiding from the press and not having to answer questions.”

Trump and Musk have shared the revised version of the interview recording on their X accounts.

Following the interview, which was marred by technical glitches, the tech mogul, claimed that their conversation pulled in a combined 1 billion views. He has now even invited Harris for a similar talks.

“Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion,” Musk wrote on X, in reference to the interview.