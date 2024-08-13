Donald Trump gushes over Kamala Harris' appearance on Time Magazine's cover, compares her 'beautiful' looks with...

While Donald Trump leaves no opportunity to mock his presidential rival Kamala Harris, the former President accidentally complimented the US VP for her looks. Donald Trump not only heaped praises on Kamala Harris but also made a comparison between the Democrat presidential candidate and his wife Melania, the former First Lady.

Trump took a U-turn after labelling Harris a “third-rate phony candidate,” a “radical left lunatic,” and in some way “worse than Bernie Sanders” during an interview with X owner Elon Musk, which has gone viral.

Amidst all the taunts, the former President dubbed Harris as “beautiful”.

Trump was expected to complain about censorship, but instead he managed to divert the conversation by praising Harris' recently published Time magazine cover.

Time magazine's latest cover, which featured an illustration of Harris with the headline: “Her Moment.”

“I saw a picture of her on TIME magazine today. She looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live,” Trump stated. “It was a drawing, and actually, she looked very much like a great first lady, Melania.”

“But, of course, she's a beautiful woman, so we'll leave it at that,” he added.

Netizens react to Trump's rare praise of Harris

Surprised with Trump's praise of Harris, netizens gave mixed responses on X, with one writing, “The guy can't help it — he thinks she's hot and can't help but to voice it.”

“Lol Trump gonna ask her for a date during the debate,” another commented.

“We all know that Trump would never confuse one of his wives with a different woman,” a third user said.

“No joke, I had zoned out from boredom and tuned back in to hear him say “Camilla” and I thought he'd started talking about the Queen's portrait,” a fourth user quipped.

“Trump has lost it. He's gone from racist, misogynistic attacks on Harris to now fantasizing that she looks like his wife, Melania,” one more reacted.

Trump did not even retract his odd remark, but he simply doubled down on his assaults against Harris for the rest of the conversation.