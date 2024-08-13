Kamala Harris campaign team's epic trolling of Donald Trump stuns netizens: ‘They deserve Olympic gold’

The Kamala Harris campaign team mocked the Donald Trump and Elon Musk interview after technical glitches marred its start. Kamala Harris campaign team, which recently joined Trump-owned Truth Social social network, reshared the former President's last year's post slamming DeSantis' launch.

The conversation between the former President and Tesla CEO on X, previously Twitter, started around forty minutes late, making it impossible for many social media users to follow the online conversation.

Giving clarification over the delay, X owner Musk attributed the technological issues to a “massive DDOS [distributed denial of services] attack,” but it's still unclear what exactly was involved.

The technical issues were comparable with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' botched efforts to launch his Republican presidential campaign on X in May 2023.

The Harris campaign team, which recently joined Trump-owned Truth Social social network, reshared the former President's last year's post slamming DeSantis' launch.

Back in 2023, technical issues arose when DeSantis attempted to use X to launch his presidential campaign, challenging Trump in the 2024 GOP primary. The site's servers were unable to handle the influx of traffic.

Reacting to it, Trump ridiculed DeSantis and wrote: “Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster.”

Reacting to the above-mentioned post, several X users mocked Trump, with one writing: “When the troller gets trolled.”

“I am in no universe voting for Harris, but her social media team deserve an Olympic gold,” another wrote.

While the third user chimed in, “Oh my God”, the fourth quipped, “Now that is funny.”

Trump makes first post on X after long hiatus

Trump consented to be interviewed on X despite giving up on his account on the platform ever since Musk restored it in November 2022.

Following the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, Trump was prohibited from using Twitter amid concerns that he might use the platform to encourage his supporters to carry out similar acts of violence.

Trump later created Truth Social, where he keeps posting on a regular basis.

On Monday, Trump made his first post on X after long hiatus, sharing 2024 campaign commercials and promoting his conversation with Musk.