Donald Trump shares plan to shutdown Education Department in US, Kamala Harris campaign responds

The Harris campaign swiftly responded to former President Donald Trump’s remarks about shutting down the Education Department in United States, amplifying the clip across social media. This move aligns with the campaign’s broader strategy to connect Trump’s proposal to the conservative policy agenda outlined in Project 2025. Donald Trump spoke to Elon Musk on diverse subjects ranging from his assassination attempt, Putin, Ukraine and Joe Biden.(AP)

During his appearance, Trump discussed his plan to dismantle the Education Department, a proposal that has garnered significant support from the evangelical Christian right. However, Trump also admitted potential drawbacks to his plan, stating, “If you moved education back to the 50 [states], you’ll have some that won’t do well. But they’ll actually be forced to do better, because it’ll be a pretty bad situation.”

Also Read: Donald Trump rips Kamala Harris over border crisis, ‘Third-rate phony candidate’

Kamala campaign calls out Trump's plan on education

The Harris campaign has seized on these comments to highlight the potential risks of Trump’s proposal, emphasizing the possible negative impact on education across the country. By drawing attention to the clip, the campaign aims to underscore the consequences of shifting educational responsibilities entirely to the states, arguing that such a move could exacerbate disparities in educational outcomes.

In the same interview, which was conducted by billionaire CEO Elon Musk on the social media platform X, Trump also opened up about the recent assassination attempt he survived at a Pennsylvania rally. Describing the incident as a “hard hit” and “surreal,” Trump reflected on the moment when a bullet grazed his ear. “It was a hard hit. It was very, I guess you would say, surreal, but it wasn’t surreal. You know, I was telling somebody, you have instances like this ... where you feel it’s a surreal situation. And I never felt that way. I knew immediately that it was a bullet,” Trump told Musk.

The interview, however, was marred by technical difficulties. Shortly after the livestream began, X was hit by a massive DDoS attack, causing significant disruptions. Users on the platform faced numerous issues accessing the livestream, with many encountering messages like “this space is not available” or experiencing greyed-out screens that left them unable to participate.

Within minutes of the event’s expected 8 p.m. ET start time, terms like "crashed," "unable," and "#TwitterBlackout" were trending on X, highlighting the widespread technical problems. Musk later confirmed the DDoS attack, which forced the platform to scale down the live audience.