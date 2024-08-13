Donald Trump-Elon Musk interview: Ex-prez rips Kamala Harris over border crisis, ‘Third-rate phony candidate’

Donald Trump during his much-awaited interview with Elon Musk called Kamala Harris a "third-rate phony candidate" while talking about the Biden-Harris administration's performance on border security. The former president said that other countries were now emptying their prisons, allowing criminals to illegally migrate to the US. Donald Trump rips Kamala Harris over border crisis, ‘Third-rate phony candidate’ (AP Photo)(AP)

"They're doing it right now, while this third-rate phony candidate —don't forget, I beat Biden,” Trump said. “He failed in the debate miserably. And, you know, some people said, 'Oh geez, too bad.'"

"We cannot have her. She's incompetent... She hasn't done an interview since his whole scam started,” he added.

Trump also called efforts to reject Harris’ "border czar" label a “disinformation campaign.” "She was the border czar, and people can't allow them to get away with their disinformation campaign," Trump said.

"Now she's trying to say that she wasn't, she wasn't really involved, and the whole thing is horrible," he added. "She was totally in charge."

Joe Biden notably tasked Harris with addressing "root causes" of migration from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

During the interview, Trump also alleged that the vice president was “all talk” when it came to securing the southern US border. “Kamala was the border czar, now she’s denying it,” Trump told Musk. “She could close [the border] up right now.”

“She tries to pretend she’s going to do something … she’s had three and a half years,” he added.

‘Illegal immigration saved my life’

Referring to the border crossings chart that caused him to turn his head during the assassination attempt at the Pennsylvania rally, Trump said that "illegal immigration saved my life.” "That slide — illegal immigration saved my life," he said. "The incredible thing is that the chart, I used it less than 20% of the time. It was just a moment."

"It's always to my left, never my right, and it's always at the end of the speech," Trump said, later jokingly adding, "I'm going to sleep with that chart always.”