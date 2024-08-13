Musk's 2022 post saying Trump is ‘too old’ to be president surfaces, Tesla CEO said ‘it’s time for Trump to…’

Kamala Harris’ campaign has drawn attention to statements about Donald Trump made by Elon Musk just two years ago. Musk said in an X post that Trump is too old for another term in office. This comes during Trump's much-awaited interview with the Tesla CEO. Elon Musk's 2022 post saying Donald Trump is ‘too old’ to be president surfaces (Photo by Michael Ciaglo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)

On a video of Trump calling Musk “another bulls*** artist,” Musk wrote in July 2022, “Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America. If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign.”

Ahead of Trump and Musk’s much-awaited interview, Kamala HQ shared a screenshot of Musk’s post on X, captioning it, “Interesting”.

Musk also said in the same post, “I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.”

Harris' campaign also used its Truth Social account to highlight the former president's past remarks to mock the delayed launch of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign. DeSantis launched his presidential campaign on X with an interview, and like Musk and Trump's interview, it was riddled with technical issues.

“Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!” Trump wrote in a post last May.

What had Donald Trump said about Elon Musk?

A day after Musk announced he was abandoning his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, Trump ripped Musk at a rally in Anchorage, Alaska. “You know, he said the other day, Oh, I've never voted for a Republican. I said, I didn't know that, he told me he voted for me. So he's another bulls*** artist,” Trump said of Musk.

Musk officially endorsed Trump on the same day the former president was wounded at a Pennsylvania rally when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire in an attempt to assassinate him. While the bullet grazed Trump’s ear, two other people were injured. One attendee – 50-year-old firefighter Corey Comperatore – tragically lost his life. Crooks was eventually killed by Secret Service snipers.

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk wrote on X at the time, sharing a video of Trump raising his fist and mouthing the word “fight” after being shot.