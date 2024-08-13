Elon Musk looking for a job in a possible Trump White House? Harris campaign explodes, ‘two worst people are…’

In a recent X Space interview, Donald Trump, who seems to think Kamala Harris is just breezing through interviews with her friendly networks, suggested that nuclear energy could use a makeover—proposing it be rebranded with Elon Musk’s name. While the internet buzzes with their "bro-tastic" chat about everything from assassination attempts to border czars, and the looming threat of World War III, Musk is pitching himself for a role in a potential Trump administration. Former US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk

Is Elon Musk looking for a potential white house job?

Musk looks like he's getting ready to play a part in a future Trump team. He's said he'd be willing to help handle the government's spending issues, maybe hoping to end up on a panel that's all about cutting down the deficit. On Monday, the rich guy showed he's keen on being part of a group that watches over how the government spends its money.

“I think it would be great to just have a government efficiency commission that ensures that the taxpayer money is spent in a good way,” Musk told Trump. “And I'd be happy to help out on such a commission,” he added.

In response, the former prez was more than happy to consider the proposal. “You're the greatest cutter,” the former president told the Tesla owner.

In May, there were rumours in the US media that Trump might give Elon Musk a job as an advisor if he wins the election. In their latest chat, Musk often gave Trump a thumbs up and agreed with what he said, hinting that the talk was two-sided: a chat for Trump and a big job interview for Musk.

“Wait feels like Musk is interviewing for his job,” wrote one user. “HAHAHA Musk rocked Trump shocked,” said another. “What a great way of getting a role, Musk is truly a trendsetter,” one more quipped. “This guy has a brilliant brilliant IQ I cant even…no words,” another asserted.

Trump suggests nuclear makeover

"I think it's something that's worth reconsidering, but there's so much regulation that people can't get it done so that, you know, maybe they'll have to change the name. Is the rough name,” Donald Trump mentioned that nuclear power is often overlooked as a way to make electricity, but it's got a bad reputation because of its past and the rules about it.

There are some areas, like, when you see what happened to rebrand, we have to give it a good name," Trump told Musk. "We'll name it after you or something," he then said to Musk.

During their chat, Donald Trump made it clear he was in charge. While Elon Musk was talking about the good stuff, like fixing global warming and the problem of rising sea levels—which is a big deal for Democrats who want to use more green energy—Trump changed the topic. He said that actually, the main issue is not global warming but nuclear warming instead. Well, we see the stark contrast.

Harris Campaign slams Musk-Trump interview

As the interview progresses, the Harris-Walz campaign has sent out a fundraising email to supporters. The subject line reads: “The two worst people you know are live this evening.”

"It’s not enough that Musk has pledged to donate millions of dollars to help re-elect Trump. He’s using his purchased platform - one of the largest social media sites in the world - to spread Trump’s unhinged and hateful agenda to millions of users," the email claimed.