Trump seen ‘breaking the internet’ on speaker phone with Elon Musk; warns leader of Russia and North Korea are…

In a recent interview with Elon Musk, Donald Trump lauded the leaders of Russia and North Korea, calling them "at the top of their game." The highly anticipated X Space interview, which kicked off with a 40-minute delay attributed by Musk to a "mass attack," saw Trump deliver sharp critiques of President Biden’s handling of Russia's war on Ukraine, even questioning his intelligence. During the conversation, Trump also addressed topics such as immigration and his assassination attempt, among others. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are seen at the Firing Room Four after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket (REUTERS)

Trump seen talking on speaker phone

Donald Trump was seen conducting the interview with a speakerphone and a microphone clipped to his jacket. Earlier, Musk mentioned that he would shift the interview to a conversational format after suspecting an attack on X Space, which had led to access issues for millions of users who were eager to watch the interview.

Trump praises Russia and North Korea

"I know [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. I know President Xi [Jinping]. I know Kim Jong Un," Trump remarked leaving Musk with light giggle. "They're at the top of their game; they're tough; they're smart; they're vicious — and they're going to protect their country,” he said.

"When they see a Kamala, or when they see a sleepy Joe, they can't even believe it," he the former POTUS added.

He also discussed Iran, claiming that the US adversary "wouldn’t be engaging in attacks" if he were still president. Tehran is thought to be preparing a retaliatory strike following an Israeli airstrike.

"I don’t plan to inflict any damage on Iran," the former president asserted. "However, they were fully aware not to provoke us. Iran was in financial trouble."

Trump reminisced about his confrontations with North Korea, noting his strategy of projecting strength. Musk, chuckling, agreed with Trump’s observation that leaders like Kim Jong-un respond to strength rather than weakness. “Well, yeah,” Trump replied, reflecting on his good rapport with Kim Jong-un. The former president also referenced his infamous “Rocket Man” tweet, to which Musk responded with praise for his “epic posts.”

For unversed, Musk, who has rebranded Twitter as X, encouraged users to refer to their updates as “posts” rather than “tweets.”

Trump on illegal immigration

Donald Trump articulated his profound fondness for New York, while simultaneously voicing his concerns about the state's current predicament concerning illegal immigration. He acknowledged the difficulties encountered by the state, emphasising that the problem of migrants crossing the border transcends mere Mexico. Trump underscored that individuals are coming from diverse regions globally, not exclusively from the southern border.

"We're overwhelmed. You had to see the news tonight about New York, New York, and I love that place, and what they're doing to it is horrible," he told the Tesla owner.

"What they're doing to it, and all the courts do is they try and focus on Trump. OK, then let's focus on Trump who did nothing wrong," he said.