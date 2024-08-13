Musk-Trump interview begins 40 minutes late after glitches at X, 'DDOS attack'

Former President Donald Trump’s live interview with billionaire Elon Musk, broadcast on X, has been delayed due to technical glitches. The hashtag "Crashed" is trending at number one on X, indicating that users are experiencing access issues and are unable to tune in to the event. Trump is scheduled to be interviewed by Musk on the social media platform X on the evening of August 12, 2024. (AFP)

Musk, the 53-year-old owner of the social media platform, was scheduled to conduct an open-ended discussion with the Republican presidential contender, with no restrictions on the topics covered. The interview began streaming live on X Spaces at 8 p.m. EDT.

Interview starts

Elon Musk started addressing users around 8:40 p.m., explaining that the delay was caused by a cyber attack. He mentioned that he will be having a "conversation" with Trump rather than conducting a formal interview.

Trump Slams ‘defective government,’ calls Harris ‘incompetent’

Trump claimed that "illegal immigration saved my life," pointing to the border crossings chart that caused him to look away moments before a bullet narrowly missed his ear.

“That chart—illegal immigration saved my life,” he explained to Musk. “What’s astonishing is that I only referred to it less than 20% of the time. It was just a brief instance.”

Trump reveals why he was shot

While speaking to Trump, recalling his failed assassination attempt at a rally, he says, “I was shot because of my stance on immigration.” The former president mentioned his desire of getting back to Butler soon.

Meanwhile, “This is officially the biggest 𝕏 Spaces ever with over 1 million concurrent listeners.”

“I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO,” he updated on Truth Social.

Musk calls it DDoS attack

Musk attributed the delay to a “massive DDOS attack on X.” He mentioned that efforts are underway to “shut it down,” and if the problems continue, they will move forward with a reduced number of live listeners and later post the conversation.

“I am in I had to listen to the music for 40 min now nothing,” a Twitter (X) user wrote.

Elon Musk calls out the ‘mass attack’

Donald Trump and Elon Musk X Space crashed

The interview was set to start five minutes ago, but viewers are currently seeing a gray box that reads “Details not available.” This scenario mirrors last year’s tech issues when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faced similar problems while launching his presidential campaign through X’s Spaces feature.

People are now poking fun at the former president and his giant tech ally for letting their interview ‘crash just like their politcal campaign.’ “Trump’s much anticipated interview with Elon has unsurprisingly crashed. It’s the perfect metaphor for his campaign,” a user quipped. “donald trump and elons space crashed just like desantis’ spaces when he launched his campaign. it’s actually so over for trump lol,” another wrote.

Donald Trump makes twitter (X) comeback

Before going on air, Trump posted on X for just the second time since his account was restored in 2022, following up with several more posts. He had been removed from the platform, previously known as Twitter, after the January 6th Capitol attack.

Democrats' counter attack

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee has rolled out its first paid ad campaign since Vice President Kamala Harris announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. The campaign features an ad on the Las Vegas Strip and billboards in seven key battleground states.

Earlier, Trump falsely accused his opponent, Kamala Harris, of using an AI-generated image to inflate the crowd size at her Detroit rally—a claim swiftly debunked by several local outlets and photographers, who pointed out that the former president is attempting to spread baseless conspiracy theories. As the campaigns for both candidates intensify, Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, is set to hold his first solo event tomorrow in Los Angeles.