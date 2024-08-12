Kamala Harris and Donald Trump deadlocked in THIS state that could decide 2024: Poll

A recent poll has revealed that Vice President Kamala Harris is now tied with former President Donald Trump in North Carolina, a state Trump won in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. Donald Trump donated to Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign in the past, as per reports (Photo by BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

The YouGov Blue survey, conducted on behalf of Carolina Forward, shows both candidates garnering 46 percent support among likely voters. The poll, conducted from August 5 to 9 with a sample of 802 voters, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

North Carolina has traditionally leaned Republican in recent presidential elections

Trump secured the state by 3.6 percentage points in 2016 against Hillary Clinton and by a narrower 1.3-point margin in 2020 against Joe Biden. With the state’s electoral votes increasing from 15 to 16 following the 2020 Census, North Carolina is poised to be a crucial battleground in the upcoming 2024 election.

Harris's rise in the polls comes after she became the presumptive Democratic nominee following President Biden's withdrawal from the race on July 21.

While the poll shows Harris and Trump neck-and-neck among decided voters, 4 per cent of respondents remain undecided, with an additional 1 per cent considering third-party options. This undecided group could prove pivotal in what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive states in the 2024 election.

Third-party candidates, however, appear to be having little impact in North Carolina at this stage. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received 2 per cent support, while other candidates, including Cornel West, Jill Stein, and Chase Oliver, barely registered. This contrasts with the 2016 election, where Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson captured 2.74 per cent of the vote in the state.

North Carolina's political landscape has undergone significant changes over the past few decades

Historically a Democratic stronghold from 1876 through 1964, the state shifted to a Republican base starting in 1968 as part of the GOP's "Southern Strategy," which targeted white conservative voters in the South uncomfortable with civil rights legislation.

The state briefly swung back to the Democrats in 2008 when Barack Obama won it by a narrow margin, but it reverted to Republican control in 2012, with Mitt Romney defeating Obama by about 2 per cent.

Urban areas in North Carolina, which have been growing rapidly, have trended more Democratic in recent years, while rural regions remain solidly Republican. Suburban areas around major cities like Charlotte, Raleigh, and Durham are expected to be key in determining the outcome of the 2024 election.