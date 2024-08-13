Donald Trump publicly admits plan to flee US if he loses 2024 elections, tells Elon Musk ‘we’ll meet next time in…'

Former US President Donald Trump has publicly admitted his plans to flee the United States if he loses in the White House race this November. Donald Trump in an interview with Elon Musk stated that Venezuela is lowering its crime rate by freeing dangerous offenders from its prisons and sending them to the US illegally.(AFP)

In an interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the GOP Presidential candidate stated they could “meet next time in Venezuela”.

“If something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we'll meet the next time in Venezuela, because it'll be a far safer place to meet than our country,” he told Musk.

“OK, so we'll go. You and I will go, and we'll have a meeting and dinner in Venezuela,” Trump added.

According to the former US President, Venezuela is lowering its crime rate by freeing dangerous offenders from its prisons and sending them to the US illegally. He said this is the reason why the US crime rate is skyrocketing while Venezuela's is declining.

Trump asserted that he wants to stop these people from coming into the US as “they're just getting acclimated” and they have no idea about “our law enforcement and police”.

Trump claims Venezuela has gotten rid of about 70 percent of bad people

Trump has made the unfounded assertion about Venezuela on multiple occasions.

“Venezuela has not gotten rid of all of them. They've gotten rid of about 70 percent of their really bad people,” he said during the interview.

The US Department of Justice has accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who heads an autocratic government, of narco-terrorism and corruption.

Last month, Maduro was unexpectedly declared the winner in what was widely termed a fraudulent election.

There were rumors in 2022 that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle were working on a contingency plan to evacuate to Venezuela in the event that Russia lost the war in Ukraine.