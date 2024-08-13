Elon Musk invites Kamala Harris for an X live after her campaign calls him ‘self-obsessed rich guy who will sell out..’

After a two hour long interview with Donald Trump on his platform X, an elated Elon Musk has now invited Kamala Harris to have a conversation with him as US heads to polls in the next two months. Kamala Harris campaign lashed out at Donald Trump's interview, calling it ‘whatever that was’ and termed Musk a lackey for Team MAGA.(REUTERS)

“Happy to host Kamala on an 𝕏 Spaces too”, Musk posted on his social media platform.

It is yet to be seen if Kamala Harris will sit down for a conversation with Musk, she has not held an a single interview in over three weeks now.

Kamala Campaign responds to Trump's interview to Musk

However, her campaign has made her views on Elon Musk crystal clear as Trump-Musk conversation broke all records and was tuned in by over 16.4 million people in real time.

After the interview ended Kamala's campaign issued a statement on ‘whatever that was’, stating, "Donald Trump's extremism and dangerous. Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever that was on X.com."

It further went on to add, “Trump's entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself - self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024.”

Kamala's campaign lashes out at Musk, calls him lackey for Team MAGA

Even as Musk and Trump sat down for an audio conversation Kamala's campaign sent fundraiser emails to their supporters, asking them to “chip in $25 now." She charged that Musk was attempting to seize “control” of “our democracy” by hosting Trump for a highly anticipated conversation on X.

“It’s not enough that Musk has pledged to donate millions of dollars to help reelect Trump,” the Harris-Walz campaign wrote.

“He’s using his purchased platform –— one of the largest social media sites in the world — to spread Trump’s unhinged and hateful agenda to millions of users.”

Kamala Harris campaign's fundraising email to supporters

During the conversation with Elon Musk Donald Trump launched a scathing attack at Democratic presidential nominee, calling her “third-rate phoney candidate” and “more incompetent” than her boss President Joe Biden.

"She's incompetent, and he (Biden) is incompetent. And frankly, I think that she's more incompetent than he is, and that's saying something because he's not too good," he said.

He even went on to claim that Kamala will never sit down for an interview with Musk, and only Trump could have done it.