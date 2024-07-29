Watch: Vladimir Putin greets Indian Navy aboard INS Tabar on Russian Navy Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday greeted Indian Navy personnel aboard INS Tabar, which is participating in Russia's Navy Day celebrations. Vladimir Putin reviewed the Main Naval Parade on the Neva River in St. Petersburg and congratulated the Russian Navy sailors. Russian president Vladimir Putin reviews naval parade(RT India)

The parade, a tradition since 2017, honours the Navy's contributions in defence. This year, 20 Russian surface ships, gunboats, four sailing vessels, and a submarine took part. Foreign ships included India's INS Tabar, Algeria's training ship Soummam, and China's destroyer Jiaozuo.

Nearly 2,500 troops also marched in St. Petersburg.

In a statement, the Indian Navy said INS Tabar's visit strengthens maritime cooperation between India and Russia, aligning with India's "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" policy.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Russia and met with Russian president Putin.

US raises Ukraine issue: Need of ‘just and enduring peace’

US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Sunday held meeting with his Indian counterpart, EAM S Jaishankar. He said that there is need for a "just and enduring peace" in Ukraine, according to US state department.

This discussion comes after Modi's Russia visit and with report of a planned visit to Ukraine by last week of August.

PM Modi is expected to visit Ukraine on August 23, marking his first visit since the Russian invasion in February 2022 and shortly after his meeting with Putin left Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “disappointed”.

INS Tabar: Frigate made for India in Russia

• INS Tabar is a stealth frigate built for the Indian Navy in Russia.

• The Talwar-class frigate was commissioned in 2004 in Kaliningrad, Russia.

• It is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors.

• Among the earliest stealth frigates in the Indian Navy, INS Tabar is part of the Western Fleet.

• The ship is based in Mumbai under the Western Naval Command.

(Inputs from ANI)