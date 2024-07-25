‘Have freedom of choice’: India on US official's concerns over PM Modi's Russia visit

Reacting to a US official's comment that the country is disappointed over the symbolism and timing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, New Delhi on Thursday said that all countries have the“freedom of choice” to decide their bilateral relations based on “mutuality of interests”. It also emphasised the country's longstanding ties with Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces Russian President Vladimir Putin after receiving the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia's highest civilian honour, at St Catherine's Hall, in Moscow. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

Speaking to the media, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We must understand that India has a longstanding relationship with Russia that is based on mutuality of interests. In a multipolar world, all countries have the freedom of choice. It is essential for everybody to be mindful of and appreciate such realities.”

During a US Congress hearing on Tuesday, the assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, expressed his disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent state visit to Moscow. “I could not agree with you more about our disappointment about the symbolism and the timing of Prime Minister Modi's trip to Moscow. We are having those tough conversations with our Indian friends,” PTI quoted the US official as saying.

He made these remarks while responding to a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Russia by Congressman Joe Wilson, a former co-chair of the Caucus of India and Indian Americans.

Lu added that the visit happened when Russia attacked a children's hospital in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv. The official also noted that India did not sign any major defence deals or technology cooperation, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Putin on live television that the war could not be won on the battlefield.

Referring to New Delhi's defence cooperation with Russia, he said that he shares those concerns but India's defence imports from Russia have been declining. "The Indians have cancelled billions of dollars in defence purchases over these last two and a half years because the Russians can't deliver anymore. So, we're working very hard on that,” Lu said.

During the first week of July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia and held summit-level talks with President Vladimir Putin to mark 75 years of their diplomatic relationship. India also expressed its concerns regarding the war in Ukraine. PM Modi was awarded 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' by President Putin to recognise his contributions to fostering bilateral ties.