Ukraine's Zelenskyy on PM Modi-Putin meet in Moscow: ‘Huge disappointment’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday condemned the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's president Vladimir Putin in Moscow, calling it a ‘devastating blow to peace efforts’.



In a post on X, the Ukrainian president said,"In Ukraine today, 37 people were killed, three of whom were children, and 170 were injured, including 13 children, as a result of Russia’s brutal missile strike. A Russian missile struck the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, targeting young cancer patients. Many were buried under the rubble."



“It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day,” he added.



HT has learnt that India called for respecting the United Nations Charter, including sovereignity and territorial integrity, in the context of Russia-Ukraine war. New Delhi has emphasised that a solution cannot be found on the battlefield.



In his first visit to Russia since the Ukraine war outbreak, Modi attended a private dinner hosted by Putin at the Russian president's residence in Novo-Ogarevo on the outskirts of Moscow on Monday night.



In a video, both Modi and Putin were seen having a warm conversation in an informal setting. The Russian state-run media said Putin praised India’s development and the achievements of Modi, who recently won a third straight term in office.



India has not yet condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and consistently pitched for a resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.



Last month, Modi met Zelenskyy on the margins of G7 summit in Italy. The prime minister had reiterated that New Delhi continues to encourage a ‘peaceful resolution’ of the Ukraine conflict through ‘dialogue and diplomacy’, and will “continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution."



Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, PM Modi has held several telephonic conversations with both Putin and Zelenskyy.



