PM Modi-Russia's Putin bilateral meeting today, Ukraine monitors closely

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently in Moscow for a two-day visit, will hold formal talks with President Vladimir Putin on various bilateral issues on Tuesday, July 9. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin embrace during an informal meeting at Novo-Ogaryovo residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 8, 2024. AP/PTI(AP07_09_2024_000005B)(AP)

This visit marks Modi’s first trip to Russia in five years, with the agenda focusing on addressing India’s trade imbalance with the country and securing the release of Indian citizens who were misled into fighting in the Ukraine war.

Series of events

The second day of meetings includes several key events. Modi will begin with meeting Indian diaspora at a community event, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a war memorial honouring Soviet soldiers who died fighting Axis forces during World War II.

He will also visit the ROSATOM pavilion as Russia has offered India technology to develop and operate floating "low power" nuclear power generation projects.

Modi-Putin meeting

The ‘two-friends’ will hold restricted extensive bilateral talks meeting at the Kremlin, focusing on several critical issues, including the Ukraine war and India's trade imbalance with Russia. The Indian government believes that the conflict cannot be resolved on the battleground. The United States has also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stress the importance of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty during the meet.

Delegation level talks

The ‘two friends’ are slated to sign several documents at the end of their meet on Tuesday, which includes a comprehensive joint statement, plans for future energy and trade, cooperation on investments in Russia’s Far East, vision statement, several MoUs, and India's plan of opening new consulates in Russia, reports The Hindu.

Global economy

PM Modi met with President Putin at the President’s House in Moscow to discuss issues related to the global economy on Monday. The two leaders also shared a dinner. During their discussions, they addressed the situation in Ukraine. President Putin praised Modi’s leadership and the progress India has made under his governance.