US reacts to PM Narendra Modi-President Putin meeting in Russia: ‘Our concerns…’

The United States on Monday raised concerns with India about its relationship with Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Russia, held an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I will look to Prime Minister Modi's public remarks to see what he talked about, but as I said, we have made quite clear directly with India our concerns about their relationship with Russia,” a State Department spokesperson said in a press briefing, as quoted by news agency Reuters.

Matthew Miller further said the US hopes India, or any other country when they engage with Russia, would “make clear that Moscow should respect the UN charter and Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

India has been facing pressure from the US to distance itself from Russia ever since the war with Ukraine began in February 2022. India has resisted the pressure, citing its longstanding ties with Russia and its economic needs, however, it has voiced for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing war.

PM Modi in Russia

Modi arrived in Russia on Monday evening (IST) at Putin's invitation to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. This is Modi's first visit to Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. His last visit was in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok.

Upon his arrival, Putin hosted Modi for a private informal meeting and dinner at his dacha or country home in the suburb of Novo-Ogaryovo – a rare honour reserved by the Russian president for only a handful of visiting leaders.

Following their meeting, Modi, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), thanked Putin and said that he is “looking forward to further talks which will go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia”.

Meanwhile, Putin praised Modi for the work he has done for India's progress.

“I would like to congratulate you on your reelection as prime minister. I think this is not an accident, but the result of your work over many years,” Putin told Modi as they held an informal meeting.

He added, “You have your own ideas. You are a very energetic person, able to achieve results in the interests of India and the Indian people…The result is obvious…India firmly ranks as the world’s third-largest economy.”

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI)