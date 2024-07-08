PM Narendra Modi's 2-day Russia visit begins today; Kremlin says agenda to be ‘extensive’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Moscow from Monday, July 8 to July 9, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. This will be Modi's first visit to Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. His last visit to Russia was in 2019, when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PM Modi's 2-day Russia visit begins today(HT_PRINT)