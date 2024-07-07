PM Narendra Modi's 2-day Russia visit begins on July 8: What's on the agenda?

Russia said it is expecting a “very important and full-fledged visit” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Moscow, which is crucial for Russian-Indian relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP File Photo)

Prime Minister Modi will be in Moscow from July 8 to 9 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. This will be PM Narendra Modi's first Russia visit since the since Russia-Ukraine war that began in February 2022.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with Russia’s state-run VGTRK television channel, said on Saturday the programme of Prime Minister Modi in Moscow will be extensive and the two leaders will be able to have informal talks.

PM Narendra Modi's Russia visit: Top points

PM Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin will review the entire range of multifaceted relations between Indian and Russia and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi on Thursday while announcing the high-level visit.

"Obviously, the agenda will be extensive, if not to say overbusy. It will be an official visit, and we hope that the heads will be able to talk in an informal way as well,” Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov said Russian-Indian relations are at the level of strategic partnership. He added that there would be both one-on-one talks in the Kremlin and those involving delegations.

“We are expecting a very important and full-fledged visit, which is so crucial for Russian-Indian relations,” he was quoted as saying by the official Tass news agency.

Modi's last visit to Russia was in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok.

The annual summit between the prime minister of India and the president of Russia is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two countries.

PM Modi's Austria visit

Modi will be travelling to Austria for his first visit on July 9 and 10, after his Moscow visit on July 8 and 9 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Ahead of his visit to Austria, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law form the bedrock upon which the two countries will build an ever-closer partnership.

Modi's remark came a day after Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer posted on 'X', “I very much look forward to welcoming Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, the world's largest democracy, next week in Vienna.”

"This visit is a special honour as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over 40 years and a significant milestone as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations with India," he said.

Responding to Nehammer, Modi said, “Thank you, Chancellor Karl Nehammer. It is indeed an honour to visit Austria to mark this historic occasion. I look forward to our discussions on strengthening the bonds between our nations and exploring new avenues of cooperation.”

"The shared values of democracy, freedom and rule of law form the bedrock upon which we will build an ever closer partnership," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)