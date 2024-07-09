Modi Russia visit LIVE: ‘World is watching resurgent India,' says PM
PM Modi Russia visit LIVE: It's the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, the first since the outbreak of Ukraine war. On Monday, Modi was accorded a state of honour upon his touchdown at the Moscow airport. Later, he met Russian president Vladimir Putin who hosted a private dinner for him. Putin expressed gratitude for hosting PM Modi and said, You are welcome here, friend. I'm really happy to see you." Putin took PM Modi on a ride in his electric car around his residence, Novo-Ogaryovo. The Russian Embassy in India shared a video of the two leaders enjoying the drive, which followed a conversation between them.
Russia has broadly heeded to India's call to end the recruitment of Indians as support staff to the Russian military and ensure the return of those still operating in the force, top sources said on Tuesday.
PM Modi and Putin have met 16 times over the past 10 years. The last in-person meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in 2022
After Russia, PM Modi will head to Austria in what is the first visit to the nation by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years....Read More
Modi Russia visit LIVE: ‘NRIs now speak proudly of India’s achievements,' says PM
“Every Indian is working hard to transform nation. NRIs now speak proudly of India's achievements. With your blessings, every hurdle can be overcome,” says PM Modi
Modi Russia visit LIVE: PM hails Chandrayaan success
“Today India is that nation which send Chandrayaan at that part of the Moon, where no other country could reach. India is that country which is giving the most reliable model of digital transactions to the world. Today India is that country, which is empowering its citizens through excellent policies of social sector,” says PM
Modi Russia visit LIVE: ‘India changing because it believes in 140 crore Indians’ capabilities,' says PM
Prime Minister Modi says,"India has the world's third largest startup ecosystem. India is changing because it believes in the capabilities of 140 crore people."
Modi Russia visit LIVE: ‘India is leading digital transformation in the world’, says PM
PM Modi: “Bharat is leading digital transformation in the world. India has most reliable digital payments model.”
Modi Russia visit LIVE: 'Will make India third largest economy, says PM
“It is also a coincidence that the number 3 is also present in many of the government's goals. The government's goal is to make India the third largest economy in the world in the third term,” the prime minister said
Modi Russia visit LIVE: “Took pledge to work with three times energy in my third term,” says PM
“It has been a month since I took oath as prime minister. Exactly a month ago, I was sworn in as the prime minister for the third time. On that day, I took a pledge that I will work with three times energy in my third term,” said PM Modi
Modi Russia visit LIVE: ‘Have brought love from 140 crore Indians’, says PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address to the Indian community. "Thank you for taking your time to come here. I am thankful. I have not come here alone. I have come here with the fragrance of India's soil. I have come here with love of 140 crore Indians'.
Modi Russia visit LIVE: PM arrives at diaspora address venue, welcomed with ‘Modi chants’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the diaspora address venue in Moscow. He will address the Indian diaspora shortly
Modi Russia visit LIVE: What Indian diaspora feels about PM's visit
Shalu Tomar, an Indian student based in Moscow, tells PTI,"I am happy for getting an opportunity to see PM Modi. People give a lot of importance to Yoga. Ladies from here go to Rishikesh, Haridwar to learn Yoga. They teach Yoga here. Ayurvedic, Panchkarma therapy is very popular here. People go to Kerala for it."
Modi Russia visit LIVE: PM to address Indian diaspora shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Indian diaspora shortly.