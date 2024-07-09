Modi Russia visit LIVE: ‘World is watching resurgent India,' says PM

Live

PM Modi Russia visit LIVE updates: Russia has broadly heeded to India's call to end the recruitment of Indians in Ukraine war

PM Modi will address the Indian community shortly.

PM Modi Russia visit LIVE: It's the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, the first since the outbreak of Ukraine war. On Monday, Modi was accorded a state of honour upon his touchdown at the Moscow airport. Later, he met Russian president Vladimir Putin who hosted a private dinner for him. Putin expressed gratitude for hosting PM Modi and said, You are welcome here, friend. I'm really happy to see you." Putin took PM Modi on a ride in his electric car around his residence, Novo-Ogaryovo. The Russian Embassy in India shared a video of the two leaders enjoying the drive, which followed a conversation between them.



Russia has broadly heeded to India's call to end the recruitment of Indians as support staff to the Russian military and ensure the return of those still operating in the force, top sources said on Tuesday.



PM Modi and Putin have met 16 times over the past 10 years. The last in-person meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in 2022



After Russia, PM Modi will head to Austria in what is the first visit to the nation by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years....Read More