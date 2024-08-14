Imane Khelif names Elon Musk, JK Rowling in cyberbullying lawsuit. What they posted

Algerian boxer and Olympic champion Imane Khelif has named Elon Musk and JK Rowling in a cyberbullying lawsuit. According to a Variety report, Khelif’s criminal complaint was filed to French authorities over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment.” TOPSHOT - Imane Khelif filed a legal complaint against the online harassment after the gender outcry. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP)(AFP)

“JK Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others,” attorney Nabil Boudi told Variety on Tuesday. Boudi said that Donald Trump would also be investigated. “Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution,” he explained.

Imane Khelif is taking legal action against the online harassment she faced during the Paris Olympics 2024. The Algerian boxer participated in the Olympics after allegedly failing to clear a gender test at a 2023 International Boxing Association competition.

A major controversy erupted after Khelif’s Italian opponent Angela Carini abandoned a bout in 46 seconds. Carini broke down in tears after being hit twice in the face by Khelif. Retreating to her corner, she yelled, "This is unjust", as the 66 kg contest was called off.

Imane Khelif eventually went on to win gold in the 66kg division at the Paris Olympics. However, she faced a massive amount of hate on social media with people accusing her of being transgender or being born a male.

What JK Rowling, Elon Musk posted

Harry Potter author JK Rowling was one of several high-profile names that entered the conversation. Rowling accused Khelif of being a man “enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head.”

“A young female boxer has just had everything she’s worked and trained for snatched away because you allowed a male to get in the ring with her. You’re a disgrace, your ‘safeguarding’ is a joke and #Paris24 will be forever tarnished by the brutal injustice done to Carini.” Rowling said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared similar accusations when he re-posted a tweet that read “men don’t belong in women’s sports.”