‘Imane Khelif is a man’: Boxer Joana Nwamerue claims she has record of everything against ‘biologically altered’ athlete

Imane Khelif shut all her critics after winning the gold medal at Paris Olympics amid the gender row. While world leaders like US former President Donald Trump and Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni questioned her status at the 2024 games, Khelif received a heroic welcome in Algeria on Monday after her arrival with a gold medal. While Imane Khelif declared that she is the Olympic gold medalist, who was “born as a woman and who lives as a woman," Bulgarian-Nigerian women's boxer Joana Nwamerue issued a bizarre statement against her.(AP/Insta)

Before the Algerian boxer could express her joy in her home country, the Olympic gold medalist was called “a man” by her former training opponent, who also made a bizarre statement that she has been “biologically altered” by living in highlands.

Bulgarian-Nigerian female boxer Joana Nwamerue's remarks came after the Algerian boxer faced huge global outcry at Olympics over her gender eligibility.

Following her win at Olympics, Khelif declared that she is the Olympic gold medalist, who was “born as a woman and who lives as a woman.” She further hoped that she won't be subjected to any similar attacks in future.

Joana Nwamerue says she has ‘record of everything’

Nwamerue stated that she saw the Khelif's “male power and male techniques” during a practice in February.

Claiming that the Olympic champion is dealing with some “internal” problems, the Bulgarian-Nigerian women's boxer went on to say, “But he is a man. I will stay [by] my words until he/she does a test to prove to the world that he/she is a woman. But we all know that won't happen.”

She further recalled that she played probably three or four sparring sessions with Khelif. “I have a record of everything. I can confirm that this is a man to me. Male power. Men's techniques, everything,” she told Reduxx.

Nwamerue alleged that Khelif's coaching team told her that “Imane is not a man.”

“She is a woman and just lives high in the mountains with her relatives and parents and so there may be a change in her testosterone or chromosomes and the like.”

Khelif is not transgender since she was born a woman. However, she was suspended from a boxing championship last year following medical testing conducted by the International Boxing Association (IBA) that revealed she had elevated testosterone levels in her body.