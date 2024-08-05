Dutch Olympic champion's ‘Mickey Mouse’ voice amazes fans: ‘Mickey Mouse did a voice-over?’. Viral video

Dutch sprinter Femke Bol dazzled at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, clinching gold with her performance in the 4x400 metres mixed relay on Saturday. The 24-year-old led the Netherlands to victory by running a stunning last lap, after initially being 20 metres begin the United States athletes. Paris Olympics 2024: Femke Bol of Netherlands celebrates as she crosses the line to win gold in the final. (Reuters)

While the US took the silver medal, Britain claimed bronze.

Even as her performance at the Olympics stunned fans, what also caught their attention was her voice, which many compared to that of Mickey Mouse.

A video of her brief chat with BBC Sport is viral, with her high-pitched voice reminding social media users of the beloved cartoon character. She was speaking as she stood next to fellow Dutch sprinter Lieke Klaver.

"It was amazing. It was such a strong race. All running so fast. I knew I had to go out fast," she told the sports channel.

"Mickey Mouse did a voice-over?" X user Sindel said.

"I swear if you close your eyes, you could convince yourself Mickey Mouse has just broken the 400 m indoor world record for Netherlands," another user, Bairdric, said in a widely-circulated post on X.

Watch the viral video here:

‘Just keep going’

Femke Bol, asked what was going through her mind during her race while the jam-packed Stade de France crowd cheered her on at an ear-splitting level, said: "Just keep going, keep going.

"And my general anger from (the worlds in) Budapest. That and my teammates cheering me. And the atmosphere in this stadium is absolutely incredible. It's crazy. So everything together."

