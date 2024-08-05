‘Can robots win medals at Olympics with hands in pocket’: Yusuf Dikec asks Elon Musk, tech billionaire reacts

Yusuf Dikec became an overnight sensation after his effortless swag while participating in an ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics event went viral. Though the Turkish shooter won a silver medal at the mixed team 10m air pistol event, his demeanour while competing became a talking point - he was seen shooting with no special headgear, both eyes open and one hand in his pocket. The Olympian made headlines again after he asked Elon Musk a hilarious question on X. The tech billionaire, too, reacted to the question in an epic way. An X exchange between Yusuf Dikec and Elon Musk about robots has gone viral. (X/@yusufdikec, AP)

What did Yusuf Dikec post?

The shooter shared a picture of himself from the Olympic event that perfectly showcased his effortless swag. In the caption, he wrote, “Hi Elon, do you think future robots can win medals at the Olympics with their hands in their pockets?” he wrote. In the following line, he added, “How about discussing this in Istanbul, the cultural capital that unites continents?”

How did Elon Musk react to Yusuf Dikec post?

The Tesla and Tesla Bot owner was quick to reply and posted, “Robots will hit the center of the bullseye every time.” In a follow-up post, Elon Musk added, “I do look forward to visiting Istanbul. It is one of the great cities of the world.”

Take a look at the exchange here:

With over 5.2 million views, Dikec’s post has gone crazy viral among people. Expectedly, social media users shared varied comments.

“But, will they look cool doing it?” asked an individual. Another added, “I mean. Couldn’t something malfunction, and the robot just starts shooting all over?

A third expressed, “Once that happens, there will be bets on robot games as well.” A fourth wrote, “Yes, robots cannot compete because they will win every time.”

Elon Musk heads Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot project. This Tesla bot is created as a “general purpose” autonomous humanoid and can perform “ unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks.”

What are your thoughts on this exchange between Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec and tech billionaire Elon Musk?