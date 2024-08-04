After Yusuf Dikec, China shooter steals the show at Paris Olympics with Hello Kitty rifle

Days after Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec went viral for his effortless shooting during the Olympics, now China's Zhang Qiongyue is creating waves online for Hello Kitty stickers on her rifle. She took home the bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions shooting final at the Paris Summer Olympics on Friday. While numerous individuals lauded her for the significant achievement, it was her rifle that stood out. Paris Olympics 2024: China's Zhang Qiongyue adorned her rifle with Hello Kitty stickers.

After noticing the Hello Kitty stickers adorned on her rifle, numerous people took to X to share snapshots of it. Not only that, but many also expressed their amazement over it. (Also Read: Turkey’s Olympic shooter is the hottest meme on X right now for his effortless swag)

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

More on China's performance during the Paris Olympics 2024:

With Zhang's bronze, China won a medal for the first time since Rio 2016 in this event. The Chinese delegation won four gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal in the Paris shooting competitions thanks to her podium performance, reported CGTN.

The news outlet also informed that prior to Sheng winning the gold in the men's 10m air rifle competition and Huang taking silver in the women's 10m air rifle competition, Sheng Lihao and Huang Yuting emerged victorious in the mixed team 10m air rifle final. (Also Read: Olympic medalist Swapnil Kusale pleaded with the Railways for a promotion for 9 years: Report)

Xie Yu took home the gold in the men's 10m air pistol event, while Liu Yukun emerged victorious in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final. In the men's trap final, Qi Ying took home the silver medal.