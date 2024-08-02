Olympic medalist Swapnil Kusale pleaded with the Railways for a promotion for 9 years: report

Little-known shooter Swapnil Kusale made history on Thursday by securing India's first ever Olympic medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event. From Pune to Paris, the journey has not been easy for Kusale, who has been working for the Indian Railways since 2015. Swapnil Kusale secured India's first ever Olympic medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event(X/TheKhelIndia)

While the Olympic bronze is a significant personal milestone for 28-year-old Swapnil Kusale, it will also help him achieve something he has been striving after for the last nine years - a promotion.

According to a Times of India report, Swapnil Kusale has been employed as a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) for the Indian Railways since 2015. His request for a promotion has been denied several times in this period.

“He was very disappointed by the attitude of his office. He has been working with the Railways for the past nine years but he has never been considered for a promotion,” his coach Deepali Deshpande told Times of India. “He was asked to report to the office before going to Paris to get his promotion file pushed. Swapnil didn't go to the office since he was busy training,” she added.

A co-worker confirmed this, adding that Kusale was hurt by the behaviour of his seniors. “Whenever Swapnil asked about his promotion, he got rude replies and that hurt him more,” the colleague told TOI on the condition of anonymity.

“Indian Railway is immensely proud”

With the Olympic win, however, Kusale’s promotion has been fast-tracked.

On the basis of his performance in the Paris Olympics, he has been promoted as OSD, Sports Cell in Mumbai from travelling ticket examiner (TTE), Central Railways chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said.

The promotion order for Kusale has been issued, Nila confirmed to news agency PTI.

"Kusale has made history by bagging a bronze medal. This achievement not only adds to India's medal tally but also establishes Swapnil as a significant figure in Indian shooting sports," Central Railways said in a release. "His success comes after years of dedication and training, making him a role model for aspiring athletes in the country," the release added

"Indian Railway is immensely proud of Swapnil Kusale's achievement and congratulates him on this historic milestone. His dedication and hard work have brought great honour to the Indian Railways and the nation," said the release.

(With inputs from PTI)