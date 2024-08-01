Turkey’s Olympic shooter is the hottest meme on X right now for his effortless swag

Turkish air pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec has become the hottest meme on social media after winning the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. A photograph of the 51-year-old athlete taking aim with one hand in his pocket and wearing minimum gear has gone crazy viral on social media. Turkey's Yusuf Dikec wins social media with his casual confidence at Paris Olympics.(X/@PicturesFoIder)

On X, one post featuring the photograph has received a staggering 62 million views. “Turkey sent a 51 yr old guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal,” the caption read.

Yusuf Dikec was compared to other athletes who participated in the air pistol mixed team competition decked out in specialised gear, including special goggles, lenses to avoid blur, and ear protectors for noise. By contrast, the Turkish shooter redefined casual confidence when he appeared at the Paris Olympics 2024 stage in prescription glasses and normal earplugs, and went on to win the silver with one hand in his pocket.

Memes on Yusuf Dikec have flooded X and other social media platforms since his picture went viral on Wednesday.

Take a look at some of the best memes below:

Several Excel memes also surfaced

Some joked that Turkey had sent a secret spy or hitman to the Olympics, and he did not win the gold intentioanlly so as not to arouse suspicion.

Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec of Serbia won the 10 metre air pistol mixed team gold at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday. They beat Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec of Turkey 16-14 at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre. Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won the bronze for India beating the South Korean pair of Oh Ye-jin and Lee Won-ho 16-10, reported Reuters.

Yusuf Dikec may have lost the Olympic gold, but he definitely won social media with his effortless swagger. This is the Turkish athlete’s fifth Olympic outing and his first-ever medal at the sporting extravaganza.