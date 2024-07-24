‘Russia’s most beautiful biker’ Tatyana Ozolina dies in motorcycle crash in Turkey

Tatyana Ozolina, famously known as ‘Russia’s most beautiful biker’, tragically lost her life in a motorcycle accident while riding in Turkey. The 38-year-old was travelling between Mugla and Bodrum when the fatal crash occurred, according to reports. ‘Russia’s most beautiful biker’ Tatyana Ozolina was killed in a bike accident in Turkey. (Instagram/@tanechkaozolina)

According to a report by The Sun, Ozolina lost control of her red BMW S1000RR 2015 and collided with a truck near Milas. Another biker from Turkey, Onur Obut, suffered injuries, and a third escaped unharmed. The authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident that occurred.

The outlet also reported that Andrei Ivanov expressed shock at her sudden death. “MotoTanya is not with us anymore…she had a bright and beautiful life.… Millions of people followed her. Perhaps there was not a single motorcyclist in the country who was indifferent to Tatyana. She was adored, envied, admired, copied, awarded as a top blogger and, at the same time, discussed and slandered. Now all that remains is her memory. Sleep well,” The Sun quoted Ivanov as saying.

According to reports, Ozolina’s bike was struck by another rider in her group, causing her to brake abruptly. She was unable to avoid a collision, and ploughed into a truck, losing control and suffering fatal injuries.

A few reports even stated that she suffered a neck wound and was conscious for some time but died before the ambulance arrived.

Ozolina had a vast social media following - five million followers on TikTok, two million on YouTube, and almost one million on Instagram.

In her last Instagram post, she shared that she wasn’t allowed to enter Europe: “4000 km from home. Greece missed me but didn’t miss my motorcycle. I was in Greece on foot. I bought a magnet and returned it to Turkey. I was upset that I didn't manage to ride around Europe, but not much because I knew that the situation could be like this... therefore, I moved on. Conquer beautiful, hot and hospitable Turkey.”