Bengaluru biker smashes couple’s car window, injures 3-year-old daughter. Road rage caught on CCTV

Days after the Porsche accident in Pune, a speeding scooterist hit a couple who was travelling with their three-year-old daughter in a car. The scary incident happened in Bengaluru with resident Akhil Sabu and his family. The scooterist hit the car on Sarjapur's main road. The incident occurred on May 17 and was caught on a nearby CCTV. Sabu has now taken to social media to share the clip of what went down. In a series of multiple posts, he has requested the local police, the IPS officer and even the Karnataka Home Minister to take action against the person who was on the two-wheeler. The incident was caught on a nearby CCTV. (X/@akhilsabu45)

As Sabu shared the video, in the caption of the post he wrote, "Road Rage Bangalore, Sarjapur main road. Guys, please help to get reach; I was in the car with my wife and 3-year-old daughter when a biker attacked us." (AlsO Read: Greater Noida road rage: 4 men in BMW chase, attack family in car at 1 am, caught on dashcam)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The video shows Sabu's car going at a normal speed, that's when a biker tries to make a turn. However, he ends up ,crashing with the car. Then the biker takes off his helmet and hits it on the car. The car stops briefly, then the biker once again uses the helmet to smash the window. Later, Sabu gets down from the car and blows a few punches on the biker.

Watch the video of the incident here:

According to NDTV, Akhil Sabu has reported the incident to the police. According to what he's alleged, the child was hurt when the accused—Jagadish—shattered the glass window of the car. Local resident Jagadish has been arrested, and a case has been filed with the police. (Also Read: IT manager killed in ‘fit of rage’ over parking issue in Gurugram)