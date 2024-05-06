Family in car chased, attacked by four others in BMW in Greater Noida, caught in dashcam

Greater Noida: In a road rage incident, video of a family in a car being chased by at least four men in another car in Greater Noida has surfaced on social media. In the video, taken in the dash cam of the victim's car, four men were seen hurling stones at the car after they overtook the victim's vehicle, even as the victim reversed his car and fled from the spot. Dash cam video shows family being chased by men in Greater Noida(CarsIndia)

The time stamp on the video is of 1.15 am on May 2, 2024, but was posted on Reddit on May 5.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ- Four unidentified men assault man over road rage in Greater Noida

The video, that has been shared on social media site Reddit, on the page /CarsIndia, begins with the family driving in Greater Noida on a two-way road when another car comes from the front and hits its side-view mirror, but its not visible in the video.

As per the conversation of the victim recorded in the video, the family was heading to a hospital in the area. Within minutes, the victim informs that they are being chased by the same car that hit them.

As the victim turns towards the Expo Mart roundabout, the grey BMW vehicle overtakes them and four men get down from the car. They seemingly run towards the victim's car and also hurl stones at them.

ALSO READ- Delhi Police arrest accused after exchange of fire

However, the victim's car speedily reverses and flees the spot. In the background, his family can be heard dialling the local SHO's contact number.

The video ends here. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Some parts of the video seem edited as well, with a part of it muted, while some part has a man speaking in voice-over.

ALSO READ- Political aide dies in road accident, police investigate for foul play

When reached out, police officials did not know about the incident.

Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said, "We are not aware of this incident. We will look into the video".