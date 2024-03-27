 Four unidentified men assault man over road rage in Greater Noida - Hindustan Times
Four unidentified men assault man over road rage in Greater Noida

ByArun Singh, Noida
Mar 28, 2024 05:18 AM IST

During the investigation, it came to light that the incident took place over road rage. Verbal arguments escalated into a physical fight between the two parties, said police

In an alleged incident of road rage, four unidentified men allegedly assaulted a 44-year-old man in front of his wife and a colleague following a wrong-lane driving dispute in Greater Noida’s Beta 2 locality on Monday evening, senior police officers said on Wednesday.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (causing damage to property), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Tuesday, and investigation is underway to identify the suspects, said police. (AFP/representational image)
Complainant, Uma Shankar, 44, a resident of Sector 37 in Beta 2, said, “On Monday, around 5pm, my wife and I, and a colleague of ours, was going towards Noida from my home when a car driving on the wrong lane near the Alpha roundabout, suddenly stopped in front of our car. When I requested the driver to move, as he was in the wrong lane, he got angry and started walking towards my car hurling abuses.”

“I rolled down my car window and told him that he was coming in the wrong lane, he got angry and snatched my car keys. I then got out of the car, and three unidentified men who were in the other car attacked me,” Shankar said

“They assaulted me and one of the suspects hit me repeatedly with a bracelet that he was wearing. I sustained multiple injuries all over my body, and had to take a few stitches to my head.”

Shankar said the assault took place while a police van stood nearby. “When policemen saw me being assaulted, they rushed to my help and nabbed one of my assaulters,” he said.

Shankar alleged that the suspects also assaulted his colleague and misbehaved with his wife.

Later, they approached the police station after receiving medical treatment and filed a complaint. On Shankar’s complaint, a case was registered against the unidentified suspects at Beta 2 police station on Tuesday.

“During the investigation, it came to light that the incident took place over road rage. After verbal arguments, a fight broke out between the two parties,” said investigating officer sub-inspector Vikas Kumar.

Munendra Singh, station house officer, Beta 2, said, “A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (causing damage to property), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Tuesday, and investigation is underway to identify the suspects.”

According to Noida traffic police data, on Monday, 633 e-challan were issued for driving in the wrong-lane.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arun Singh

    Arun Singh works as a senior correspondent with Hindustan Times. He covers crime, traffic, fire, and transport. Earlier, he was working with TOI and covered Bhopal crime and traffic. He started his career in Journalism in 2018.

Noida / Four unidentified men assault man over road rage in Greater Noida
