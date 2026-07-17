Star candidate rejects ₹90 lakh annual package: ‘The offer is good, but...’

An HR consultant recently lost a high-value recruitment deal after a star candidate declined a staggering ₹90 lakh annual salary. Instead of demanding more money, the applicant refused to work under the prospective manager. The candidate told the recruiter that he wasn’t rejecting the job offer because of money. (Representational image). (Pexels)

“I lost a recruitment assignment worth lakhs... because a candidate rejected a ₹90 lakh offer. And it made complete sense,” wrote Manoj Kumar, the founder of an HR and business consulting firm.

Also Read: Man rejects ₹20 LPA offer after 3-week interview process over salary mismatch

In a LinkedIn post, he explained that he was searching for a suitable candidate for a leadership role and finally found the right fit after weeks of “searching, interviews and discussions.”

The company offered the candidate a ₹90 lakh yearly salary. As a recruiter, Kumar thought his assignment was closed and was confident that the candidate would accept the offer.

However, the reality turned out to be different. Kumar shared, “Then came the surprise. The candidate declined the offer. Naturally, the client was disappointed. And yes, I lost the business. When I asked the candidate why, I expected him to say the salary was not enough.”

Instead, the candidate said, “The offer is good. But I don't think I will enjoy working with the person I will be reporting to.”

Kumar recalled how that one sentence stayed with him. “He wasn't rejecting the money. He was rejecting the experience he believed he would have with his future manager. It reminded me of something we often forget. People don't just choose companies. They choose leaders. A great salary may convince someone to join. A great manager gives them a reason to stay.”

He shared how, “Sometimes, the biggest reason an offer gets rejected isn't the salary. It's the person the candidate has to work with.”