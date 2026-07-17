Star candidate rejects ₹90 lakh annual package: ‘The offer is good, but...’
An HR recruiter lost a major deal when a star candidate rejected a ₹90 lakh job offer from a company.
An HR consultant recently lost a high-value recruitment deal after a star candidate declined a staggering ₹90 lakh annual salary. Instead of demanding more money, the applicant refused to work under the prospective manager.
“I lost a recruitment assignment worth lakhs... because a candidate rejected a ₹90 lakh offer. And it made complete sense,” wrote Manoj Kumar, the founder of an HR and business consulting firm.
Also Read: Man rejects ₹20 LPA offer after 3-week interview process over salary mismatch
In a LinkedIn post, he explained that he was searching for a suitable candidate for a leadership role and finally found the right fit after weeks of “searching, interviews and discussions.”
The company offered the candidate a ₹90 lakh yearly salary. As a recruiter, Kumar thought his assignment was closed and was confident that the candidate would accept the offer.
However, the reality turned out to be different. Kumar shared, “Then came the surprise. The candidate declined the offer. Naturally, the client was disappointed. And yes, I lost the business. When I asked the candidate why, I expected him to say the salary was not enough.”
Instead, the candidate said, “The offer is good. But I don't think I will enjoy working with the person I will be reporting to.”
Kumar recalled how that one sentence stayed with him. “He wasn't rejecting the money. He was rejecting the experience he believed he would have with his future manager. It reminded me of something we often forget. People don't just choose companies. They choose leaders. A great salary may convince someone to join. A great manager gives them a reason to stay.”
He shared how, “Sometimes, the biggest reason an offer gets rejected isn't the salary. It's the person the candidate has to work with.”
Social media reacts:
An individual posted, “Money pays the bills, but peace protects the well-being. Many professionals are no longer choosing the highest salary; they're choosing the leaders who inspire rather than exhaust. Toxic managers cost organisations far more than they realise.”
Also Read: Candidate rejects ₹72 LPA offer ‘after considering the cost of living’, also cites company's strict WFO policy
Another added, “Ouch, that’s a tough loss, but what a profound takeaway. I’ve seen candidates reject incredible offers for similar non-monetary reasons—most notably, lack of transparency during the interview process or a rigid inflexibility on remote/hybrid work. If a candidate catches even a whiff of micromanagement or ego during the panel interviews, the best ones will walk away, no matter how many zeros are on the paycheck. Compensation gets them to the table, but trust gets them to sign.”
A third expressed, “I went through this years ago with one of the global leaders in the sector. I feel being a bad hire is a loss for the company, the person and the hiring team, so it's better to stay clear and transparent.” A fourth wrote, “Great leaders make organisations great. They groom and empower future leaders and enrich the culture. A lasting legacy is formed due to this. Micromanagement and false entitlement do not produce the desired results and drive away talented employees.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More