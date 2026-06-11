Man rejects ₹20 LPA offer after 3-week interview process over salary mismatch

A LinkedIn post by a founder has drawn attention after a candidate turned down a ₹20 LPA offer following a three-week interview process. The post points to a gap in communication during the hiring stages, which led to a mismatch in expectations between both sides. The post also raised a larger question about hiring practices. (Representational Image)

The incident has raised questions around how salary discussions are handled during recruitment and whether companies should be more upfront about compensation in job descriptions.

How a simple mismatch turned into a hiring failure The post was shared on LinkedIn by founder Abhishek Agarwal. In the caption, he wrote, “A candidate rejected our 20 LPA offer. It was entirely my fault. I forgot to mention the salary in the job description. Four rounds of interviews. Three weeks. All wasted.”

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He further explained that HR described the role as offering a “competitive salary”, but no specific figure was shared at the beginning. He also pointed out how the same job title can have very different pay scales across companies, comparing roles like a sales executive at Samsung and Apple.

According to him, the candidate expected ₹28 LPA, while the company’s budget was ₹20 LPA. By the time both sides reached the offer stage, the gap in expectations had already become too wide to bridge.