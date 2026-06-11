'Getting fired isn’t the real risk': Man breaks down Germany unemployment benefits system

He also points out that this support comes from the state employment agency, Agentur für Arbeit, which helps with job searches, training programmes and short-term financial assistance. As he puts it, “Germany doesn’t guarantee your job, it guarantees you don’t fall into zero income overnight.”

In his post, Sushant explains how Germany supports people after they lose their jobs. He writes, “Getting fired isn’t the real risk. What happens after is what matters.” According to him, unemployed individuals can receive about 60% of their net salary as benefits, which can go up to 67% if they have children.

Germany’s unemployment safety net has caught attention online, with people comparing how different countries deal with job loss, taxes and financial security. Shared by X user Sushant, the post explains what typically happens after someone is laid off in Germany and why many see it as a system that cushions the fall. While some users appreciated how clearly it was broken down, others questioned whether it really works that smoothly in practice.

That idea resonated with many users, especially those comparing how different countries handle unemployment. One user noted, “The tax is 42 to 47% in which some part goes to this social security. In India, we don't have such taxes.” They added that in their experience, German colleagues are generally okay with higher taxes because of the benefits attached.

Others were more appreciative of the structure itself, with one commenting, “Very well structured system. They truly care about it.” At the same time, some users were less convinced and questioned whether such a system can really hold up in the long run.

Taxes, trade-offs and tough questions The discussion soon moved to the bigger picture - cost of living and economic trade-offs in Germany. One user asked, “Is this why high paying jobs are not there in Germany? And their tech companies can barely match what we get paid in Bangalore?” pointing to taxes and expensive housing as possible reasons.

Scepticism also came up around retraining programmes. One commenter said, “Retraining programs are useless too, know three people who went through them and none got hired in those fields.”

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Another common concern was about how long support actually lasts. Users asked questions like, “For how long do they help with unemployment pay?” and “What if someone doesn’t find a job for years?” Some also pointed out that while 60% of net salary sounds decent, the real question is how long that safety net continues.