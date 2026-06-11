Mumbai couple earns ₹2.2 lakh per month, yet is barely able to save money

A Mumbai couple’s Reddit post breaking down their monthly finances has led to a wider online discussion on budgeting, savings and lifestyle inflation in metro cities. Despite earning a combined income of ₹2.2 lakh per month, the couple said they often struggle to save money by the end of the month. Their detailed breakdown of expenses quickly went viral, dividing users over whether the issue stems from rising urban costs or personal spending habits. Mumbai couple reviews monthly expenses. (Representational Image)

Monthly expenses and savings breakdown The Reddit user explained their situation, writing, “My partner and I collectively earn ₹2.2 lakh per month. We stay in a 1BHK, far from our respective parental homes, and are barely able to save any money. Help would be appreciated in helping us budget.”

They further listed their monthly expenses, which include ₹44,000 rent in Mumbai, ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 for travel, ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 for electricity, ₹8,000 for maid services, and around ₹20,000 for groceries, gas and household expenses. The couple also invests ₹60,000 through SIPs, spends ₹5,000 on medications, and another ₹12,000 to ₹13,000 on outings, mostly related to office gatherings.

Explaining the gap in savings, they added, “Some days it’s clothes for me, other days it’s for her, then a watch, maybe a perfume. But more than this, visiting our hometown, ₹45,000 in one trip is gone.”

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They also raised concerns about future financial planning, saying, “How are people surviving dude? How do we save money? It’s sustainable now, but what about when we have kids?”