Delhi founder recalls rejecting ₹36 LPA job offer in Dubai: 'I don't regret it a bit'

A Delhi-based founder has recalled turning down a ₹36 lakh job offer in Dubai 7 years ago, despite being unable to find an equivalent-paying job in India at the time. Looking back, he said he does not regret the decision and believes the career he built in India has been more lucrative. Kanan Bahl is the founder of Fingrowth Media. (X/@BahlKanan)

Taking to X, Kanan Bahl, founder of Fingrowth Media, shared his career journey, saying that the Dubai offer came with a tax-free salary and was the highest ICAI campus placement offer at the time.

"7 yrs back, I rejected a ₹36 Lakh job offer in Dubai. It was a tax-free salary and it was the highest ICAI campus placement offer at that time," Bahl wrote in the X post.

The founder estimated that, after expenses, he could have saved nearly ₹20 lakh if he had accepted the offer. At the time, he said that he could not find a job in India offering more than ₹12 lakh a year.

Despite the significant difference in pay, Bahl chose to stay in India. "I still rejected it. Staying close to my family and culture mattered more," he wrote.

7 years later, Bahl said that he is happy with the decision. "And today - I don't regret it a bit," he wrote, adding that the career he built in India has turned out to be "far more lucrative" than the opportunities he could have had in Dubai.