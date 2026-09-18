‘Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam’: Noida men turn morning walk into musical mehfil

A morning walk in Noida took an unexpected musical turn when a group of elderly men paused their routine for an impromptu singing session. They gathered together and sang the evergreen Bollywood song ‘Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam’, turning their park outing into a cheerful mehfil. Noida men turn morning walk into a musical mehfil. (Instagram/@srivastava_vinit)

Noida men sing ‘Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam’ The video was shared by Instagram user Vinit Kumar Srivastava. The caption reads, “POV: Morning walk thi… par sur chhedte hi park ban gaya mehfil! Hamare Evergreen Souls ek saath gaa rahe hain, ‘Ye Raatein, Ye Mausam, Nadi Ka Kinaara…’ Muskaan wahi, yaadein wahi… bas mehfil aur bhi khoobsurat! POV: Kuch melodies age nahi dekhti… bas dil se judi hoti hain.”

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In the clip, a group of elderly men can be seen sitting together and singing the popular song. What appears to have started as a regular morning walk turns into a relaxed musical gathering, with the men singing along together.

The caption also reflects on how some melodies remain special regardless of age. “Kuch melodies age nahi dekhti… bas dil se judi hoti hain,” it reads.

Watch the full video below: