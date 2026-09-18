Second wife among three held for killing man, dumping body in Mohanlalganj; minor detained

Two days after the body of a man was found stuffed inside a wooden box and dumped in a minor irrigation canal near Bhavakheda village in Mohanlalganj, police on Friday arrested three accused, including his second wife, her alleged lover and his accomplice, and detained a 16-year-old boy for their involvement in the crime. Police said the arrested accused—Sufia, Munna and his aide Mohd Iqbal—planned Ram Kishore’s murder. (For Representation)

The deceased was identified as Ram Kishore Valmiki, 35, a resident of Dubagga. Police said his first wife, Kavita Devi approached them with a complaint alleging that Ram Kishore had been killed by his second wife Sufia Bano, 35, and others. An FIR was registered at Mohanlalganj police station on Thursday under Sections 103(1), 238 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

DCP (South) Md Mustaque said, “Ram Kishore and Sufia had been in a relationship for around four years before they married about two years ago. Kishore later came to know about Sufia’s extramarital relation with Munna alias Muchhad, 52. This led to frequent disputes, particularly after Ram again began visiting his first wife and providing her financial support which Sufia allegedly opposed.”

Police said the arrested accused—Sufia, Munna and his aide Mohd Iqbal—planned Ram Kishore’s murder. According to the statement recorded during interrogation, Munna and Iqbal entered Sufia’s house after she left the door latch open on the night of September 14-15 and allegedly attacked Ram Kishore, who was asleep, with a knife.

The accused allegedly concealed the body inside a wooden box under a bed. The alleged murder weapon, a blood-stained broom and the deceased’s clothes were also concealed inside the house. On the night of September 15-16, the accused allegedly loaded the box containing the body onto an e-rickshaw and dumped it in a minor irrigation canal near Bhavakheda village, police said.

Four police teams were formed to investigate the case. CCTV recordings helped police trace the e-rickshaw and identify the accused. Police also took a 16-year-old boy into protective custody for his alleged involvement in the crime. The alleged murder weapon and the e-rickshaw used to transport the body were recovered. The three arrested accused were sent to judicial custody, police added.