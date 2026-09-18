Tata Sons & the question of listing: What RBI is pushing for and who is fighting it

Among the disputes at the heart of the Tata turmoil this week is whether the holding company of India's largest conglomerate should sell shares to the public. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is pushing for a listing, Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata is opposing it, and key shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group is backing it. The board of Tata Sons Pvt., group’s holding company, asked Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran to continue for five more years and approved going public in a majority vote, according to a Tata Sons statement, after the banking regulator refused to exempt it from a listing rule last week.

On Thursday, the Tata Sons board sided with the regulator. The Trusts, which owns 65.9% of the company's shares, called that decision a breach of the articles of association, and on Friday the SP group publicly welcomed it.

To make sense of where each side stands, and why, it helps to start with the rulebook.

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Why RBI wants big finance companies listed The RBI issued its scale-based regulation framework on October 22, 2021. This framework sorts non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) into four layers by size, activity and perceived risk, with regulation tightening at each level.

Companies placed in the upper layer face requirements close to those applied to banks: higher-quality capital, limits on large exposures, restrictions on directorships and a compliance officer answering to the board. The framework states that an upper-layer company "shall be mandatorily listed within 3 years of identification", and must adopt the disclosure standards of a listed company even before the listing happens.

The reasoning is set out in the RBI's discussion paper of January 22, 2021. The paper recorded that the balance sheet of the non-bank sector more than doubled in five years, from ₹20.72 lakh crore in 2015 to ₹49.22 lakh crore in 2020, and that non-banks were the largest net borrowers from the financial system, with gross payables of ₹9.37 lakh crore as of end-September 2020. Growth of that scale under lighter regulation can seed systemic risk, the paper argued, and the failure of one large, deeply interconnected company can transmit shocks across the financial sector.

The paper pointed to the second half of 2018, noting that one of the largest core investment companies (CIC) defaulted on its market liabilities and a series of defaults followed, damaging the ability of both large and small non-banks to raise money. The discussion paper did not name any company, but was likely referring to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), whose board the government had replaced through a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order on October 1, 2018.

On listing specifically, the paper said firms posing higher systemic risk need the strongest corporate governance standards and a diffused ownership structure, to reduce the scope for abuse of dominance, and that the tools should be calibrated on the lines applied to private banks.

Tata Sons was named in the first such list of 16 upper-layer NBFCs on September 30, 2022, setting a three-year listing deadline.

The deadline went by but there weren't any consequences at the time because Tata Sons application to surrender its CIC registration remained pending with the RBI until this month.