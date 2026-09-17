From not seeking another term to re-appointment: What led to N Chandrasekaran's return as Tata Sons chairman
N Chandrasekaran assumed office as the Chairman of the Tata Group in 2017, taking over from Ratan Tata.
The board of Tata Sons on Thursday stated it "unanimously" voted to re-appoint N. Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of the group. This re-appointment comes after 'Chandra' announced that he does not wish to seek another term at the top post.
In a statement on Thursday, the board said it received a resolution from Tata Trusts backing the re-appointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for another five years.
Chandrasekaran assumed office as the Chairman of the Tata Group in 2017, taking over from Ratan Tata.
From not seeking another term to re-appointment
Last month, N. Chandrasekaran told the board of Tata Sons that he does not wish to apply for another term as chairman of the group.
According to the group's statement, this decision came after the board was unable to reach a "unanimous" vote on its leadership.
"In February 2026, in the absence of unanimity, the resolution was deferred for decision. In subsequent Board meetings in May 2026 and June 2026, this matter was discussed but was not resolved. In view of the above, on August 12, 2026, Chandra opted not to offer himself for re-appointment upon the expiry of his current term," reads the statement.
At a board meeting on Thursday, Chandrasekeran, whose term is set to end on February 20, 2027, was asked to reconsider his decision not to remain chairman of the board.
"Chandra acceded to the Board’s request to reconsider his decision. The Board thereafter resolved by a majority vote to re- appoint him as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years upon the expiry of his current tenure," the statement added.
Also Read | Tata Sons statement on N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman: Full text
Row with RBI
Amid the big question of who would lead the Tata group, the conglomerate found itself in a row with the Reserve Bank of India.
The RBI rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its registration as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and further called on the company to comply with the applicable listing requirements.
Following this, the RBI filed a caveat in the Bombay high court on Monday to ensure its position is heard before any judicial order on the public listing of Tata Sons.
While the company mulls going public, Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata has pushed to keep Tata Sons private, adding that it may seek court intervention.
In response to this, Tata Trusts called on Tata Sons to explore all options, including asking RBI to reconsider and clarify its decision directing it to go public, two group executives aware of the plans told HT earlier this week.
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