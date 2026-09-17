Tata Sons statement on N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman: Full text
Here's what the full statement from Tata Sons reads on reappointment of Chandrasekaran as group's chairman
The Tata Sons board has approved a five-year extension for N Chandrasekaran as chairman of the Tata Group’s holding company. The decision was taken at a board meeting on Thursday, where members approved his reappointment for another five-year term.
Chandrasekaran took charge as chairman of Tata Sons in 2017 and is currently serving his second five-year term, which is set to end in February 2027. His latest reappointment will allow him to continue leading the Tata Group for another five years.
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Deep Dive
The development comes shortly after Chandrasekaran had indicated that he would not seek another term after completing his current tenure.
Here's what the full statement from Tata Sons reads on reappointment of Chandrasekaran as group's chairman:
The Board received from Tata Trusts their unanimous resolution dated July 28, 2025 expressing their appreciation of the Chairman of Tata Sons, Mr. N. Chandrasekaran (Chandra) for his stewardship of the Group from 2017 onwards.
In recognition of these efforts the Tata Trusts resolved that he be re-appointed as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years upon the expiry of his current term.
Subsequently, in September 2025 the Board of Tata Sons agreed in principle to re-appoint Chandra as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years. Pursuant to applicable provisions of law, the Board decided to obtain the relevant formal approval in February 2026.
In February 2026, in the absence of unanimity, the resolution was deferred for decision. In subsequent Board meetings in May 2026 and June 2026, this matter was discussed but was not resolved.
In view of the above, on August 12, 2026, Chandra opted not to offer himself for re-appointment upon the expiry of his current term.
On September 3, 2026, the Nomination Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Board of Tata Sons met to discuss, the aforesaid letter and discuss the issue of re-appointment of Chandra as Executive Chairman. After due deliberation and in recognition of his contributions and the larger interests of the Tata Group, the NRC unanimously resolved to request him to reconsider his decision and to recommend him for re-appointment at the next Board meeting.
At the meeting of the Board on September 17, 2026, Chandra acceded to the Board’s request to re-consider his decision. The Board thereafter resolved by a majority vote to re-appoint him as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years upon the expiry of his current tenure.
The Board also resolved to initiate steps to comply with the applicable RBI Guidelines and will seek guidance from RBI, Tata Trusts and other stakeholders on applicable compliance requirements.
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